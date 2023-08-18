SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,949,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

