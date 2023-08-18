SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

