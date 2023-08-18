Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,615 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 454.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.9% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 989,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,574,000 after purchasing an additional 543,465 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

