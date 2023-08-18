Spire Wealth Management Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5,880.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $155.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

