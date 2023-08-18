Spire Wealth Management Has $667,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

