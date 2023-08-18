Spire Wealth Management Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 201.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

