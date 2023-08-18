Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4,646.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

