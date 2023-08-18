Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 5.0 %

SPRB opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

