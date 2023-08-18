STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $57.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.