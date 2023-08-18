Steven J. Planson Purchases 1,318 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Planson purchased 1,318 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.20 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

