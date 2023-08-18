StockNews.com Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of AVD opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.95. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,091,854.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

