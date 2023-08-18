StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

ARGO stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

