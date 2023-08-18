StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.64.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

