StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.64.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.