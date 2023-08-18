StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

