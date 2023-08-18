StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

