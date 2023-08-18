StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

