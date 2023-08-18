StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

