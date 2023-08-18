StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.09. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,071,853 shares traded.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in StoneCo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 30.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,217,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 128,886 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

