Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $277.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

