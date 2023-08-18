Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

