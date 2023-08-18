Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.21 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $254.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,615 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.