SVB Securities Begins Coverage on Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX)

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSBX. Bank of America started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 14.0 %
In related news, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
