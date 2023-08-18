Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Genuine Parts worth $93,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPC opened at $154.32 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

