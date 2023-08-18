Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $93,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.