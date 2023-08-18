Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

