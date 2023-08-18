Swiss National Bank Has $106.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $106,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $220,794 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

