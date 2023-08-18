Swiss National Bank Has $107.64 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Trade Desk worth $107,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

TTD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.82, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

