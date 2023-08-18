Swiss National Bank Has $108.87 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $108,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 683.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

United Rentals stock opened at $452.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.