Swiss National Bank Has $111.18 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.12, a PEG ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

