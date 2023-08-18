Swiss National Bank Has $118.70 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Republic Services worth $118,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

RSG opened at $145.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

