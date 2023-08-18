Swiss National Bank Has $126.01 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $126,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

DLTR opened at $142.18 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

