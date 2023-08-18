Swiss National Bank Has $93.05 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $93,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.