Swiss National Bank Has $99.81 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $99,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $196.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

