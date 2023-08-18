Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Franco-Nevada worth $112,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after purchasing an additional 964,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

