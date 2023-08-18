Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $95,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

