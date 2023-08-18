Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $97,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $183.89 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

