Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $98,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $46,383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

