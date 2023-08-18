Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $90,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

VMC stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average of $194.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

