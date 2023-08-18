Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of ONEOK worth $112,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

