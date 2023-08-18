Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $116,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Allstate by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

