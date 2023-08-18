Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $124,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $402,421,000 after buying an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

