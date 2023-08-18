Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of SEA worth $122,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $68,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

