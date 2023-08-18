Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $113,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

ENPH opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

