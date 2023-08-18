Swiss National Bank Sells 12,300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of CDW worth $104,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 373.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 689,288 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $123,976,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

