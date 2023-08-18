Swiss National Bank Sells 137,600 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Baker Hughes worth $114,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

