Swiss National Bank Sells 20,300 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Keysight Technologies worth $114,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

