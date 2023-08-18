Swiss National Bank Sells 21,400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of PPG Industries worth $124,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

