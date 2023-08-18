Swiss National Bank Sells 25,900 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $120,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $96.06 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

