Swiss National Bank Sells 68,300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $100,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $27.16 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

