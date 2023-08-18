Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Gartner worth $102,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,225 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

